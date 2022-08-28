Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Allkem in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company.
Allkem Stock Down 1.8 %
OTCMKTS OROCF opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. Allkem has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.70.
About Allkem
Allkem Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium and boron in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allkem (OROCF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Allkem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allkem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.