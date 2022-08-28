H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) PT Lowered to SEK 130 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 145 to SEK 130 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HNNMY. UBS Group lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.56.

Shares of HNNMY opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.22.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

