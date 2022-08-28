Brokerages Set HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) PT at $74.33

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HQY. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HealthEquity Stock Up 1.2 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 387.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 44.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity stock opened at $63.56 on Thursday. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $73.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -96.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.96.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.