Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives $243.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SDVKY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 215 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 251 to SEK 235 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Down 2.4 %

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

(Get Rating)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.