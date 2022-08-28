Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives $42.40 Average PT from Analysts

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.09. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.36%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

