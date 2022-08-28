Sterling Check (STER) & Its Rivals Financial Review

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) is one of 145 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sterling Check to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Check and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Check -0.64% 10.37% 5.30% Sterling Check Competitors -63.32% -1,497.08% -11.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sterling Check and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Check $641.88 million -$18.53 million -308.67 Sterling Check Competitors $889.44 million $6.56 million -25.64

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sterling Check’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sterling Check. Sterling Check is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

85.5% of Sterling Check shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Sterling Check shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sterling Check and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Check 0 2 6 0 2.75 Sterling Check Competitors 378 2524 4685 60 2.58

Sterling Check presently has a consensus target price of $28.63, suggesting a potential upside of 32.46%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 53.07%. Given Sterling Check’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Check has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks. It also provides credential verification services, which include employment verification, education verification, credential verification, professional reference checks, and department of transportation; drug and health screening; onboarding solutions, including Sterling I-9 that integrates a suite of screening and onboarding services and onboarding forms; and workforce, medical license, and motor vehicle records monitoring solutions. The company's services are delivered through its cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs. It serves a client base in a range of industries, such as healthcare, gig economy, financial and business services, industrials, retail, contingent, technology, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, hospitality, education, and government. The company was formerly known as Sterling Ultimate Parent Corp. and changed its name to Sterling Check Corp. in August 2021. Sterling Check Corp. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

