Expensify (EXFY) and The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) is one of 411 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Expensify to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.3% of Expensify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Expensify shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Expensify and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expensify -27.02% 15.13% 4.79% Expensify Competitors -78.74% -84.01% -7.62%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expensify 0 0 7 0 3.00 Expensify Competitors 1636 11282 24238 529 2.63

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Expensify and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Expensify currently has a consensus target price of $24.29, indicating a potential upside of 32.06%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 37.40%. Given Expensify’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Expensify has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Expensify and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Expensify $142.84 million -$13.56 million -15.45 Expensify Competitors $1.83 billion $286.72 million 31.54

Expensify’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Expensify. Expensify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

