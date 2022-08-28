Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives $31.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.14.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.75. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Stories

