National Bank Financial Trims National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Target Price to C$100.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTIOF. CIBC boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.11.

NTIOF opened at $69.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $88.09.

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 27.76%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.721 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 4.37%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

