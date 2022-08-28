Short Interest in Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) Decreases By 38.1%

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Acquisition Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of WAVS stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94. Western Acquisition Ventures has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Western Acquisition Ventures during the second quarter worth $4,985,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Western Acquisition Ventures during the second quarter worth $994,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Acquisition Ventures during the second quarter worth $1,764,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Western Acquisition Ventures during the second quarter worth $4,970,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Western Acquisition Ventures during the second quarter worth $4,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

About Western Acquisition Ventures

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and SaaS; and leisure and hospitality industries.

