WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVR) Short Interest Update

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WinVest Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WinVest Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 319,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

WinVest Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WINVR opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07. WinVest Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.

