Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the July 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Washington Federal Trading Down 0.6 %

WAFDP opened at $20.53 on Friday. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

