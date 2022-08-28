Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Decreases By 57.2%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the July 31st total of 62,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 690,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SCWorx Price Performance

NASDAQ:WORX opened at $0.65 on Friday. SCWorx has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.

Get SCWorx alerts:

SCWorx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.