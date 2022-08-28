Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Decreases By 57.2%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the July 31st total of 62,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 690,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SCWorx Price Performance
NASDAQ:WORX opened at $0.65 on Friday. SCWorx has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.
SCWorx Company Profile
