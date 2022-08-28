Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Short Interest Down 32.4% in August

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the July 31st total of 9,590,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.34. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.15. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $107.44.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.