Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATLC. B. Riley decreased their price target on Atlanticus from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Atlanticus from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.
NASDAQ ATLC opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $475.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.61. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlanticus by 238.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the first quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the second quarter worth approximately $670,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the fourth quarter worth about $1,170,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at about $715,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.
