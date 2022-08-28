Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.55.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,030,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,743,000 after buying an additional 65,030 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 162,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

