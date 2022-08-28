DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DTP opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $54.73.

Get DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor alerts:

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.7813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor in the first quarter worth $216,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 11,231.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the first quarter valued at about $538,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.