DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of DTP opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $54.73.
DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.7813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor
