Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

OSG stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.02 million, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $3.12.

Insider Activity at Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,972,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,859.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,972,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,859.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $34,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,119,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,039.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $159,575 in the last three months. 6.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Overseas Shipholding Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 35,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.