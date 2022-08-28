Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SUI. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on Sun Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.75.

NYSE:SUI opened at $160.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.67. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $148.64 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.94%.

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

