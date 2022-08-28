Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TITN. TheStreet downgraded Titan Machinery from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of TITN opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $721.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $38.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.78 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 29.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after buying an additional 257,428 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 166.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 173,881 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 89.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 73.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 32.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 115,876 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Stories

