Loop Capital Trims Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Target Price to $135.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.93.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $94.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.29.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,507,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 68.5% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,545 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Splunk by 984.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,324 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,389,000 after acquiring an additional 742,850 shares during the last quarter. XN LP purchased a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,262,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

