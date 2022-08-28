Short Interest in Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Rises By 75.7%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, an increase of 75.7% from the July 31st total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Yangarra Resources Price Performance

YGRAF opened at $2.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. Yangarra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

