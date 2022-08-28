National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Lowered to C$114.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$115.00 to C$114.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.78 EPS.

NA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a C$106.00 price objective for the company. CIBC increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$100.00.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$89.76 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$82.38 and a twelve month high of C$106.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.7299996 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In other news, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$89.70 per share, with a total value of C$179,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,583,980.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

