Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Several other research firms have also commented on SPPI. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.00.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.1 %
NASDAQ SPPI opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.01.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
