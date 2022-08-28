Cowen Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $95.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPLK. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.93.

Splunk stock opened at $94.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.29. Splunk has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

