mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Update

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, an increase of 130.4% from the July 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,878,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
mPhase Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS XDSL opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. mPhase Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.33.
mPhase Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on mPhase Technologies (XDSL)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for mPhase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mPhase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.