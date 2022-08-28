ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at Raymond James

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cormark increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.48.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Stock Down 6.4 %

ECN opened at C$5.88 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 58.80.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.