Analysts Set GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Target Price at $57.43

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.97.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nomura downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of GDS by 13.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,130,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,111,000 after buying an additional 953,820 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of GDS by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,773,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,104,000 after buying an additional 200,101 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 68.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after buying an additional 1,507,914 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GDS by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,323,000 after buying an additional 41,643 shares during the period. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $77,988,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.77. GDS has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $66.50.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

