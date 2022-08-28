trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRVG shares. TheStreet lowered trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on trivago from $3.00 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on trivago from $2.20 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in trivago by 11,846.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in trivago by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

