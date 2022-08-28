PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $137.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,014,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,135,406,000 after buying an additional 68,732 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,497,944,000 after buying an additional 1,235,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,432,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,471,170,000 after buying an additional 38,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,171,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,477,000 after buying an additional 14,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,624,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,660,000 after buying an additional 448,080 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

