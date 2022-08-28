Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Motorsport Games to $0.60 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Motorsport Games stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -1.46. Motorsport Games has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $16.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGM. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Motorsport Games by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorsport Games by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 116,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Motorsport Games in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

