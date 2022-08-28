Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.90.
Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Motorsport Games to $0.60 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Motorsport Games Trading Up 3.8 %
Motorsport Games stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -1.46. Motorsport Games has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $16.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23.
About Motorsport Games
Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.
