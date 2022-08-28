Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$130.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$152.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. CSFB set a C$153.00 price objective on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and set a C$142.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$143.71.

TSE RY opened at C$124.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$173.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$125.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$131.63. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$118.24 and a one year high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$11.22 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8000006 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.61%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total value of C$1,733,404.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,096.43. In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.42, for a total value of C$507,400.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$730,741.56. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total transaction of C$1,733,404.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,096.43. Insiders have sold 26,638 shares of company stock worth $3,325,347 in the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

