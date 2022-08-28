Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Oxbridge Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 48.29% and a net margin of 83.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Oxbridge Re as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

