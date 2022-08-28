Morgan Stanley Cuts Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$12.75

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley to C$12.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TCN. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.80.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential Trading Down 4.3 %

Tricon Residential stock opened at C$13.95 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a one year low of C$12.20 and a one year high of C$21.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Tricon Residential Cuts Dividend

Tricon Residential Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 8.09%.

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.