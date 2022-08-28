Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.32.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 469,669 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,029,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 274,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

