Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.32.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.