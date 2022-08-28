ABB (NYSE:ABB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.03.
ABB opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABB has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09.
ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
