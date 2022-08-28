ABB (NYSE:ABB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.03.

ABB opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABB has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in ABB by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in ABB by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in ABB by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

