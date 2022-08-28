Oppenheimer Comments on DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $11.11 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.79. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $11.14 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2025 earnings at $11.07 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.39.

NYSE:DKS opened at $106.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average of $95.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $147.39.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 797.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,652 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 53,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,803,000 after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,004 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 124.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 39,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

