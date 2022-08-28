Oppenheimer Comments on DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $11.11 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.79. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $11.14 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2025 earnings at $11.07 EPS.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance
NYSE:DKS opened at $106.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average of $95.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $147.39.
Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 797.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,652 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 53,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,803,000 after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,004 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 124.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 39,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
Featured Stories
