FY2025 EPS Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Raised by Analyst

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Wedbush lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $14.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.68. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $11.14 per share.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 3.2 %

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DKS. UBS Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.39.

NYSE:DKS opened at $106.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.75. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.82.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Insider Activity

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

