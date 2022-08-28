Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.62 Per Share (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report released on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.62 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.66 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 6.8 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.73.

NYSE WSM opened at $154.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.60.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,400 shares of company stock worth $8,756,068. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

