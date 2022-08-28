Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Dycom Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.35. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

Shares of DY stock opened at $112.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.37. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $120.45.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Dycom Industries by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,333,000 after purchasing an additional 63,920 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

