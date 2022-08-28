Short Interest in Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Declines By 66.7%

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Worley Stock Performance

WYGPY stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. Worley has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Worley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, June 5th.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

Featured Articles

