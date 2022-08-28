Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Up 196.9% in August

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 196.9% from the July 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Yara International ASA from 400.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Yara International ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Yara International ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yara International ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $472.00.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

