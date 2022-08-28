Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 75.5% from the July 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Zalando Stock Performance

Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zalando has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $58.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZLNDY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zalando from €90.00 ($91.84) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zalando from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from €87.00 ($88.78) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Zalando from €48.00 ($48.98) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Zalando from €76.00 ($77.55) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.79.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

