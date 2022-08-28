Analysts Set Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) PT at $25.22

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRSR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

Shares of CRSR opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.56. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $30.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $283.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 3.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 17.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.