BMO Capital Markets Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$95.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$76.85.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$80.48 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$53.39 and a 52-week high of C$83.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$77.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$72.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.32 billion and a PE ratio of 34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

In related news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total transaction of C$133,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at C$516,682.20.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

