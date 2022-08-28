Analysts Set Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target at $38.72

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.72.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RVLV. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $51.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $290.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 26.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Revolve Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Revolve Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.