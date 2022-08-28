LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $235.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $226.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $139.84 and a 12-month high of $234.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,761 shares of company stock valued at $14,682,118. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 47,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

