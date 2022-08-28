Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,968,500 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the July 31st total of 4,744,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 449.8 days.

Xinyi Solar Stock Performance

XNYIF opened at $1.60 on Friday. Xinyi Solar has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC cut Xinyi Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers photovoltaic power station, ultraclear patterned glasses, back glasses, and AR photovoltaic glasses.

