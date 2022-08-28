Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Head to Head Analysis

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Postal Realty Trust and Vornado Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 Vornado Realty Trust 3 3 1 0 1.71

Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 28.37%. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $32.86, indicating a potential upside of 21.47%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Vornado Realty Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

73.5% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Vornado Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $39.94 million 7.21 $2.06 million $0.13 117.86 Vornado Realty Trust $1.59 billion 3.26 $176.00 million $0.66 40.99

Vornado Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. Vornado Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Postal Realty Trust pays out 715.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vornado Realty Trust pays out 321.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Vornado Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Vornado Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 6.11% 1.14% 0.72% Vornado Realty Trust 11.52% 3.07% 0.95%

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats Postal Realty Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Postal Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.