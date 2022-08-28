Brokerages Set ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Target Price at $14.18

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBSFY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €22.00 ($22.45) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.70 ($8.88) to €7.29 ($7.44) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.00 ($8.16) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

PBSFY opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

